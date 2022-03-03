MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a February 2020 shooting that took place near Aggieville.

Travell Hairston, 30, of Sacramento, California, was arrested in connection to the shooting on charges of first-degree murder. He was already confined in the Riley County Jail for domestic battery and failure to appear.

On Feb. 8, 2020, police responded to several 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired in the 1100 block of Laramie St. around 2:30 a.m. Police arriving on the scene found an unoccupied car that had been shot and after an investigation found that Hairston had fired several rounds at a 27-year-old male victim.

Hairston was issued a $500,000 bond for his arrest which resulted in a total bond of $1,115,000.