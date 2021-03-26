California man looking to make a difference in Kansas after paying time for marijuana possession

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- A California man is looking to make a difference in Kansas, after getting caught in Riley County with marijuana.

Donte West was released from prison after serving four years. Now that he is out of prison, he wants to raise money to bring a drug court to the area. Drug courts find different solutions for drug users to help them recover from addiction instead of prison time.

Prosecutors are glad that West is helping out.

“If we can implement drug courts in each small county and give people an opportunity for expungement and alternative sentences I wouldn’t be sitting here today advocating for myself and people that may not have a voice,” West said.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson also believes a drug court would benefit the area.

“It would provide treatment for people who have an addiction and fundraising would certainly help. That’s where the issues come with treatment— we just don’t have the financial resources,” Wilkerson said.

West is hoping to make a difference by raising awareness and money needed for the drug court. He is currently working on a plan to create different fundraisers. Riley County is also working on a budget. That way, they can tell West exactly how much money the project would require.