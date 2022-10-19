A California woman is in the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a Riley County car crash.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County.

The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, it veered to the north shoulder, hit an embankment and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop upside down.

The driver of the vehicle and sole passenger, a 54-year-old California woman, was listed as having serious injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka. She was wearing a seatbelt.