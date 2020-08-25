Call to Action: Black Lives Matter to rally at 5 p.m., preceding Topeka City Council meeting

Facebook flyer for the Black Lives Matter Rally scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Area Black Lives Matter groups are gathering in front of the Topeka Performing Arts Center in support of Black Topeka leadership.

The “Call To Action” will start at 5 p.m. at 214 SE 8th St., preceding tonight’s city council meeting. Organizers have asked participants to bring signs, masks, passion and to use the buddy system, according to a Facebook flyer.

During the 6 p.m. city council meeting, city leaders are expected to facilitate an open conversation about the police department and reform.

The gathering will take place in the same location as the Back the Blue Rally scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.