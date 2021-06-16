Camp Courage: A week for women interested in firefighting, run by women

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Researchers found that in 2018, only 8% of firefighters in the United States were women. A program at the Topeka Fire Department is trying to change that though.

KSNT News anchor Molly Patt got the chance to put the gear on herself to see what it would be like to be a firefighter for a living.

Going through a few training exercises that demonstrate how to get out of a burning building through a window, simulating being lost in a house on fire trying to get out, and breathing through an air pack. These things, and much more, are all taught at Camp Courage.

Teenage girls all across the area are invited to sign up for a week-long camp that gives them a real-life glimpse into what being a firefighter is all about.

“These girls have never done anything like this, a lot of them are scared or timid and then once they do it, its the best thing ever,” Brendy Muninger with the Topeka Fire Department said.



“This camp is definitely a good opportunity to make sure this is something I want to do and show me it’s something I want to pursue,” said BreAnna Droge who is attending the camp.

A camp for women, run by women firefighters.

“To be someone, somebody looks up to, it just makes you feel like you’re held to a higher standard, and I kind of take pride in that,” Muninger said.

So if you’re considering firefighting but are doubting whether this is the right job for women, these ladies have something to say.



“Definitly recommend trying it [the camp], it was a really great experience,” said Droge.

“If it scares you, then it’s probably awesome,” Muninger added.