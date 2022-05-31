TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University women’s basketball team held a fundamentals camp for girls entering 3rd-8th grades in Lee Arena.

The week-long camp focused on basketball fundamentals, defensive concepts, offensive moves, and shooting form. Campers received individual instruction from the Washburn Women’s Basketball coaching staff and players.

Washburn University announced in April the hiring of Lora Westling as their new head coach for the women’s basketball team.

Westling is the sixth head coach for the program, according to Washburn University.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead Washburn women’s basketball into the future,” Westling said. “This program was so instrumental in shaping me as a young woman and I do not take that responsibility lightly.“

Westling assisted Washburn’s women’s team to the school’s first NCAA Division II national championship in 2005, while also playing one season of soccer as an Ichabod.

Click here for more information on upcoming camps at Washburn University.