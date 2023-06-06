TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is partnering up with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to give families new ways to experience the fun of the outdoors.

KDWP spokeswoman Nadia Marji told KSNT 27 News that families will have the chance to kick off the summer together with a new exhibit funded by the KDWP. Among the activities open to families at Camp Kansas include being able to set up a pretend camp site in the indoor campground, learn how to become a park ranger, go fishing, build constellations, research songbirds and learn about iconic locations in Kansas’ outdoors.

According to the Discovery Center’s website, Camp Kansas will be open from June 9 to Aug. 27. Both children and adults will be charged $9, seniors will be charged at $8 and infants under 12 months will get in for free. Discovery Center members can access Camp Kansas for free.

Admission to Camp Kansas also lets people play throughout the day at the Discovery Center which features more than 15,000 square feet of indoor educational exhibits that explore science, careers, art, building and more, according to the Discovery Center’s website. There is also a 4.5-acre Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom that comes with numerous outdoor areas children can explore like a pirate ship, stream, wagons, child-friendly zipline and more.

To learn more about Camp Kansas, click here.