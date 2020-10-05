Campaign signs go missing weeks before November election

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Political signs are disappearing from yards in neighborhoods throughout Kansas and the nation, but St. Marys Police have a video and are asking for help finding the people responsible.

SMPD posted a video on their Facebook page showing a recent theft.

The video, from Oct. 2, at 10:16 p.m. in the 600 block of Linn Street, shows two females getting out of a vehicle, removing the signs and running.

According to the St. Marys Police Department they have received several calls from residents who report their “Trump” yard signs have been taken.

Patrol Officer Crystian Torres told KSNT that the value of the sign in irrelevant.

“Whether it is $1.00 or a million dollars it is your property,” Torres said. “And, no one has the right to come on your property and destroy it.”

If caught stealing political signs individuals can be charged with theft, if signs are damaged the police can charge you with criminal damage to property according to Officer Torres.

Two Trump signs set on fire in Emporia

On Sept. 21 the Emporia Fire Department responded to the front lawn of 216 W 6th Ave., for two oversized Trump campaign signs that had been set on fire.

If you have any information on the St. Marys incident, you’re asked to reach Officer Juan DeLeon at smpdsm04@gmail.com or call (785) 437-2311.