SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – If you were driving on Highway 24 near Silver Lake Wednesday evening, you may have seen a big plume of smoke.

KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi

View of fire from KSNT Skytracker II. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

It happened after 6 p.m. at a home at 6926 US-24. Officials on scene said a camper caught on fire.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt during the fire.