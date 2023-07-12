TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s the calm before the storm at Heartland Motorsports park. Country Stampede starts in less than 24 hours.

Wednesday night, the three-day festival “Kickoff Party” for campers got started. Those who are camping this weekend had the chance to see Braxton Keeth and Moonshine Bandits.

Gates to the general public open Thursday, July 13. Outside of the 23 artists playing at this year’s festival, those attending can expect a mechanical bull, five-dollar beers and interactive vendors.

Those attending the “Kickoff Party” say they can’t wait for what’s to come.

“The music, the people watching, everything,” Country Stampede Attendee, Hilton Glynn said. “It’s my eight year out here, it’s awesome. They do such a great job, the management, everybody, it’s breathtaking.”

An event coordinator tells 27 News that they are expecting thousands of people to attend this year’s festival.