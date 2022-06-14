RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend.

River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds will be closed to swimming, fishing, kayaking, archery, dog walking, cycling and running until the areas can be cleaned up and declared safe.

“Please avoid these areas! We are doing our best to clean up the park as quickly and safely as we can to get these campgrounds back opened up.“ Kansas Wildlife and Parks

According to Tuttle Creek State Park, if you have a reservation at South Randolph and Fancy Creek campgrounds, you will be able to camp this weekend.

