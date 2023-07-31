TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have you ever thought about pulling an airplane? The Capital City has an event for you.

Topekans will have the opportunity to flex their muscles with the Republic Airways 11th Annual Plane Pull hosted by the food and clothing pantry, Be Filled of South Topeka. Teams will compete to pull a Chinook and an F-15 against each other to see who can pull the plane the fastest, according to the flyer.

The community can watch the competition and also enjoy music, food, vendor booths, face painters, balloon artists and more.

To sign your team up to pull an airplane, click here. The Plane Pull is Saturday, Sept. 16, competition begins at 9 a.m.