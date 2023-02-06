LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A pair of Canadians were injured in Kansas after their SUV struck two deer Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that at 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Interstate 335 in Lyon County when three deer jumped over the barrier wall. The SUV struck two of the deer before coming to a stop.

The 54-year-old man driving the SUV and his 65-year-old female passenger, both hailing from Altona, Canada came away with minor injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.