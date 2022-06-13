TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former St. Jude patient is donating her time to held save the lives of children in the future. Her story begins 25 years ago when she was born with a congenital tumor on her arm.

Summer was born with a rare tumor on her arm and her parents were told her life was in jeopardy. Doctors say these types of tumors are very rare and usually result in amputating the arm. Summer’s parents didn’t want their little girl to lose her arm, so they turned to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“One thing led to another and we ended up going to Memphis and they said, I think, they had one other case at that point. I think it was at the same time and they said we’re going to try something let’s try and make sure she can keep her arm,” Summer said.

Summer started treatments and, fast forward five years, the former St. Jude patient was officially cured.

The cancer survivor is now part of a study that brings long-term childhood cancer survivors back to St. Jude for regular health screenings in their adult lives.

“I do feel really fortunate to still be able to go back, to still feel like I’m contributing that the time that they can learn from me I feel like I’m a part of something bigger,” Summer said.

Summer is currently finishing up her psychology degree at UMKC while working at a senior living center.

“I kind of have the chills right now even thinking about it. People tell you that there’s no place like St. Jude and you can hear that and maybe understand it on a logical level. But when you go there, there really is no place like St. Jude,” Summer told KSNT 27 News.

