TOPEKA (KSNT) – Of all the districts in the Capital City, District 6 is the only one to have a primary election come August 1st in Topeka.

For this reason, KSNT 27 News is welcoming on every candidate for the primary election on the morning show to speak directly to those that live within that district, prior to voting time.

Marcus Miller, the Executive Director for First Tee, will be on the ballot for the primary come Aug. 1 as a potential candidate for the Topeka City Council District 6 seat. He was the first of the four candidates to join the morning show.

“I’ve always been of service to others,” Miller said. “That’s what has led me to this position right now, to be able to have the opportunity to lead the city and District 6.”

Miller said he worked in the District Attorney’s office for about nine to 10 years, under two different DA’s. He has also held leadership positions at the Boys & Girls Club, as well as the YMCA. He said these jobs have allowed him to do what he loves: giving back to others.

“It’s led me to always give back to others, people gave back to me when I was young and it really changed my life,” Miller said.

As far as issues he wants to focus on, he says public safety is priority number one.

“I want to make sure that people understand what the true statistics are,” Miller said. “Also, I want them to know that they have a connection with the public office to be able to have a better understanding to know what is going on in their area.”

He says that the way you get things done is through communication.

“I want to make sure that I’m around for everyone to reach.”

In order to vote in this primary, you must be registered to vote by July 11. To learn more about this candidate, watch the full interview above.