TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is organizing a candlelight vigil for a man killed earlier this week in a fiery collision with a train in Topeka.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Marlene Watson, secretary for the New Life Baptist Church in Topeka, who said that Reverend Carl Myles, the victim of the crash, has left a hole in their part of the community. Myles was with the church for a little over two years and had an outgoing personality.

“I’ve personally known him for many years,” Watson said. “This has so uprooted our church, so unreal I guess is the word.”

Watson said a candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at the location where Myles died. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Myles died when his concrete truck was hit by a train at 2000 block of Water Works Dr. in Topeka on July 18. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) stated that his truck landed on a gas line after it was hit by the train which ignited and caused the truck to catch on fire. Myles was later confirmed to be the victim of the crash by the KHP.