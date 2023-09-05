TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Members of the the First Congressional Church of Topeka joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the upcoming Canines for the Community 5K!

People in the community are invited out to the First Congressional Church of Topeka from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. In addition to the 5K Run/Walk, there will be activities for people of all ages, a costume contest, an agility course, music and more!

All of the proceeds for the event will go towards supporting the multiple programs the church utilizes. If you’d like to sign up, you can click here.