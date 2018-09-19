Cap Fed comes through for Emporia Zoo -- 300K donation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - Emporia Friends of the Zoo (EFOZ) announced today the Capitol Federal Foundation® has committed a $300,000 capstone challenge grant to support the OASIS Campaign.

Foundation President Tammy Dishman said, “Capitol Federal Foundation is proud to support the Emporia Friends of the Zoo campaign and Emporia’s David Traylor Zoo. Capitol Federal is committed to supporting community focused projects. The projects planned in the Oasis campaign enhance a valuable and vibrant community asset in Emporia.”

“We are honored and extremely grateful to Capitol Federal for its very generous support of our campaign,” said Rick Mitchell, Oasis Campaign Co-Chair. “This donation makes it possible for us to renovate and rebuild the Waterfowl Pond and Gardens Exhibit. It is a unique attraction hosting new and existing waterfowl and reptiles of the North American central flyway.”

According to Duane Henrikson, Oasis Campaign Co-Chair, the capstone challenge grant serves to push the campaign to its goal. “Capitol Federal will fund the final $300,000 of the campaign once the campaign reaches $4 million. The campaign is at $3.6 million in gifts and pledges.”

With more than 90,000 annual zoo visitors, campaign leaders say the OASIS CAMPAIGN is an important investment in the life of the Zoo.

The campaign serves to fund eight capital projects, says Zoo Director Lisa Keith. “We are renovating several animal exhibits, adding several animal exhibits, improving infrastructure and renovating and expanding the EFOZ Education Center.”