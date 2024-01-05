TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get ready to grab your tickets for Topeka’s next indoor demolition derby happening this March.

Stormont Vail Events Center will be hosting the 8th annual Capital City Carnage Demo Derby in just a few months. Nearly $100,000 in cash is on the table for the almost 400 drivers who will be competing in the event. The event is scheduled to take place from March 1-2.

Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. Learn more about the event by visiting Stormont Vail Events Center’s website or by going to the event website on smashitderby.com.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.