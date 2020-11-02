Capital City has a new President for Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership announced today that Rhiannon Friedman has been named as the new President for Downtown Topeka, Inc (DTI).

Friedman, who will officially assume her position as President of DTI on December 1, hopes to bring new businesses and attractions to Downtown Topeka. She takes over for Vince Frye.

I am beyond excited for the opportunity to build upon the momentum that has

taken place in downtown Topeka over the past several years. I look forward to

continuing to build a space that attracts businesses, residents and visitors to

enjoy all of what Topeka has to offer in the heart of our city. Rhiannon Friedman

Friedman is a graduate of Kansas State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Prior to working for GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership, Friedman was the Director of Business Development and Sales for K Strategies Group in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area.