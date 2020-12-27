Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, Dec. 21: City of Topeka enhancing safety of Kansas River with new weir. Mrs. Claus takes time to read to the children at the Topeka Zoo.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: St. Jude Dream Home update. Turns out you can teach old dogs new tricks.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Lecompton Territorial Museum blends old with the new at their Christmas Tree display. Topeka Bible Church offering Christmas Eve Services.

Thursday, Dec. 24: The Woodward, a hidden gem in central Topeka.