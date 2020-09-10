Capitol Federal bank lobbies to open Monday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capitol Federal banks are days away from reopening their lobbies after coronavirus forced closures months ago.

CapFed® branch lobbies will officially open on Sept. 14 in Topeka.

Masks will be required inside the branch lobbies, however it may be necessary to remove your mask briefly for identification purposes.

Capitol Federal will be asking customers to limit visits to only people necessary to conduct the transactions.

For Topeka area customers, the temporary drive-thru location on the southwest corner of 29th and Wanamaker will close at noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020.