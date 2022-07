TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of Kansans gathered in Topeka this weekend to celebrate people with disabilities.

The Disabled and Proud Parade of Kansas made its way around the Capitol Sunday morning, followed by an activity fair and speeches from people with disabilities.

The parade was designed to bring together individuals with disabilities and celebrate the people “they were made to be,” according to the parade’s organizer.

Organizers said they plan to hold the event again next year.