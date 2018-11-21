Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds gathered in Perry to celebrate the National Christmas Tree making its way from Oregon.
The bus carrying the tree stopped in Perry on Tuesday for two hours so people could take pictures and sign a banner that is headed to Washington D.C.
"This is a honor for us to have the tree here so we can invite visitors here and enjoy the beauty of the tree," said Perry Pride Volunteer Paula Hladky.
The tree also made a stop in Kansas City.
If you would like to track the national tree, click HERE.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing Osama...
- Former Ohio judge accused in ex-wife's murder
- White House again threatens Acosta's pass; CNN seeks...
- Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's...
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...