Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in Perry Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds gathered in Perry to celebrate the National Christmas Tree making its way from Oregon.

The bus carrying the tree stopped in Perry on Tuesday for two hours so people could take pictures and sign a banner that is headed to Washington D.C.

"This is a honor for us to have the tree here so we can invite visitors here and enjoy the beauty of the tree," said Perry Pride Volunteer Paula Hladky.

The tree also made a stop in Kansas City.

If you would like to track the national tree, click HERE.