Capitol Federal distributes Thanksgiving meals across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tradition 20 years running, Capitol Federal employees delivered Thanksgiving meals to doorsteps with the assistance of Let’s Help Inc.

Members of the Topeka community received boxes of turkey, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing and dessert purchased from Dillons, all without having to leave their house.

Across the state of Kansas, over 200 families received meals.

In Topeka alone, a total of 50 meals were delivered by Capitol Federal employee volunteers.

Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John Dicus said he is proud that they are in the 20th year of donating meals, and “while [Thanksgiving] may look a little different this year, it still represents giving back and giving thanks.”