Capitol Federal gives $700 thousand to Boy & Girls Clubs during coronavirus

KANSAS (KSNT) – Capitol Federal gave $700 thousand in grant money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas to help fill in gaps during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, ‘Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures’, is using the extra fund to make sure school districts have enough money for meal service provisions, educational activities, healthy recipes and food pantry access and delivery for families with transportation limitations.

“During these unique circumstances, investing in our future is a top priority,” said John Dicus, CEO of Capitol Federal. “This grant will positively impact children by concentrating on those most in need.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs serve over 43,157 youth and teens across the state.