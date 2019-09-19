Capitol Federal renews decades-long partnership with Topeka elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capitol Federal renewed its partnership with Highland Park Central Elementary School on Thursday.

The Partners in Education agreement was first signed in 1996 by Capitol Federal. The partnership allows employees to volunteer with students and tutor them in various subjects. This school year, the volunteers will help with guided reading in kindergarten, first grade and second grade classrooms once a week.

Principal Dr. Jennifer Malone and Capitol Federal CEO John B. Dicus officially signed the agreement in front of select students and faculty.

Misty Capps, Capitol Federal training specialist, said this partnership is a way to help build relationships with the students and to help encourage them to get their confidence up.

Capps used to be a teacher and she said this partnership helps to make a difference in a child’s life.

“My heart and my passion is teaching,” said Capps. “Just making a difference in a child’s life and being able to do that for them is what I’m called to do.”

Capps added the volunteers are going to work together to make the biggest impact they can.