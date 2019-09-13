Capitol Police karaoke singers appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Capitol Police join Kelly Clarkson on stage for 'Stand By Me' karaoke

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A duo of Capitol City Police with voices of gold will have a second meetup with a national pop icon, but this time it’s televised.

Kansas Capitol Police Officers Lamont Jackson and Mike Pagel – known for their police car karaoke videos online – met with singer Kelly Clarkson a second time Friday. The pair joined Clarkson on stage when she performed at the Sprint Center in February.

On Friday at 3:00 p.m., Jackson and Pagel will appear on KTMJ’s brand new show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories