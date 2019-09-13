Capitol Police karaoke singers appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A duo of Capitol City Police with voices of gold will have a second meetup with a national pop icon, but this time it’s televised.

Kansas Capitol Police Officers Lamont Jackson and Mike Pagel – known for their police car karaoke videos online – met with singer Kelly Clarkson a second time Friday. The pair joined Clarkson on stage when she performed at the Sprint Center in February.

On Friday at 3:00 p.m., Jackson and Pagel will appear on KTMJ’s brand new show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.