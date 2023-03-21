TOPEKA (KSNT) – More job training opportunities will soon be available for adults with disabilities thanks to a merger between two community organizations.

Dialogue Coffee House will join the Capper Foundation’s job training and employment program for adults with disabilities starting on April 3.

In a press release, the Capper Foundation said the business aligns with the organization’s mission, as it will allow more career opportunities for their participants.

In the press release, the organization said, “the acquisition of Dialogue will not interrupt its existing model or staffing, and is expected to enhance both Dialogue and Capper’s programming to support individuals with disabilities working in community settings.”

“Coffee, Capper and friends make a perfect blend,” Zach Ahrens said, the president and CEO of Capper Foundation. “Caitlyn’s passion for creating employment opportunities, mentoring and friendship to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability is in perfect alignment with Capper’s vision that every person is valued and enjoys access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams. Dialogue’s staff is incredible! They serve excellent coffee and baked goods with a smile that blesses your entire day.”

Caitlyn Halsey, the founder of Dialogue Coffee House, will now be a part of the staff at the Capper Foundation as the first “employment services director,” where she will help provide employment readiness for adults with disabilities.

“I am beyond excited for my team to join the Capper Foundation,” Halsey said. “We can assure you that we will continue to serve you the same coffee, cookies and other many treats with the same team you have come to know and love! We see great value in this partnership to create even greater opportunities for the adults in our community living with disabilities. Together we will advance both of our missions further.“

Current Dialogue staff will remain working at the coffee shop.