Capper Foundation gets a nice year’s end surprise, Giving Tuesday comes through

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation accepted a check for $629 just one day before the end of the year.

The Capper Foundation provides services for children with developmental disorders. The Capper Fund began in 1920 when former Kansas Governor Arthur Capper advocated for children with special needs.

Ash Boutique presented the organization with the check, which is part of the net sales in-store and online from Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday.

“With the continuing support of our community partners like Ashley Carson and her team at Ash Boutique, we are able to carry out our mission to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities,” Lacey Kinder, Marketing Specialist with the Capper organization said.