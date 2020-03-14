Capper Foundation holds annual Blarney Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A lot of local weekend events were canceled, but one Topeka celebration went on despite the Coronavirus.

The Capper Foundation had their annual Blarney Breakfast at the Blind Tiger on Saturday morning.

Jim Leiker, the CEO of the Capper Foundation, said they took every sanitary precaution they could and the breakfast raises really crucial money for people in our community.

“Build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities,” Leiker said. “So again the money raised helps provide services to children and teens and adults with disabilities to get the services they need.”

Several members from our very own KSNT News team were there to help serve breakfast this morning.