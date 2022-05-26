TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Capper Foundation is a local organization that offers programs that are inclusive to individuals living with disabilities. They have created summer programs and camps that aim to build confidence, skills and inclusiveness with family and friends’ activities.

Sandy Crawford is the VP of pediatrics for the Capper Foundation. She joined the FOX 43 AM Live team to discuss these new events and all that they can offer members of the community.

Here are some links to the different programs that are offered.