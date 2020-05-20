Capper Foundation reaching out to public for help with specialized masks

TOPEKA, Kan. – Capper Foundation is working towards re-opening their Pediatric Therapy Services, Adult Day Services at all facilities, and continue their services to 100 adults with disabilities. Their need for protective equipment has increased substantially in the midst of the pandemic.

When the foundation’s doors reopen, everyone that enters one of our facilities will be required to wear a mask. For children and teens that are deaf or hard of hearing, a specialized see-thru mask is beneficial for them to be able to effectively communicate with their Speech-Language Pathologist during therapy sessions.

The DHH Mask Project have created and shared a step-by-step tutorial for the general public to use to make these masks for individuals in their communities who need them.

For instructions on how to make the masks, download the PDF below.