TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation will hold an event to recognize the achievements of adults in Shawnee County.

On Dec. 8, the Capper Foundation will hold its Adult Service Awards Celebration. The event will recognize various categories such as: most growth in the culinary arts, best sense of humor and rising stars.

The Capper Foundation Adult Services Program offers to support adults in skill development, education and leisure, according to a press release from the Capper Foundation.

Welcome and Awards Ceremony 10:30 a.m.

Potato Bar Lunch 11 a.m.

Musical Performance by The Simple Pieces 12:30 p.m.



