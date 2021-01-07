Capper Foundation’s Blarney Breakfast to be held March 13

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capper Foundation announced Thursday its 25th Blarney Breakfast will be held Saturday, March 13.

The breakfast is held every year to benefit kids and adults with disabilities.

The foundation said it will offer limited in-person dining, as well as a drive-thru option. Organizers said they will follow guidelines and recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The event will run from 7-10 a.m. March 13 at Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant.

You can visit Capper Foundation’s website for more information.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Capper Foundation’s Blarney Breakfast.