TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation serves many local veterans, and now it is putting a face to it’s veterans assistance program.

Corporal Marvin Henry Jr. served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1968 to 1972. On Friday, Nov. 10, Capper announced that it’s program that assists local veterans is being named after him.

“It was a total shock to me. I’m very honored that they did it,” Henry said. “I know what it means to struggle like that, and if I can assist somebody in just a little way. Give them some hope. Make them think there’s still somebody that cares still.”

Veterans can apply for this program which provides help with anything they are struggling with today.

“We really try to respond as quickly as we can to those basic needs,” Capper President & CEO Zach Ahrens said. “The idea is that it’s something that might just be a non-reoccurring event that happens, maybe helping with rent assistance or with food assistance, and then being able to provide that need.”

Henry, like many veterans, uses art as a way to heal.

“I pretty much do art for myself,” Henry said. “I want it to be a relief, not a stress thing.”

Marvin’s art is on display in an art show at the Stephen Smith Gallery at 931 S Kansas Ave. through the end of November.