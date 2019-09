GEARY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A car accident in Geary County has shut down north and southbound traffic on K-177 Thursday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle accident occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on K-177 a few miles south of I-70 near mile marker 93.

Multiple @kshighwaypatrol Troopers with other first responders are on-scene at a serious crash on K-177 just a few mile south of I-70 in Geary county.



Roadway is completely blocked.



Kdot requested to assist with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/xmhrmRi6lm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 26, 2019

The number of individuals involved or the extent of injuries has not been disclosed at this time, but all traffic is being rerouted.

