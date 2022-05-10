JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department says there is one common denominator among dozens of car break-ins throughout the city.

On Monday, the Junction City Police Department used social media to warn residents that law enforcement has seen an increase in the number of vehicle burglaries since the start of the year. Police are encouraging people to lock their cars to help slow the trend.

“In nearly every instance, the victimized vehicle was left unlocked overnight,” the Junction City Police Department said Monday.

To reduce the chance items in your car will be stolen, police want residents to lock their cars and remove any valuables that can be seen.