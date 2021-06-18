SUV catches fire in deadly downtown Topeka crash with motorcycle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcyclist has died after a Friday afternoon downtown Topeka crash between his motorcycle and two cars, according to Topeka police.

Shawnee County dispatchers sent emergency crews around 2:50 p.m. to Southeast 14th and Southwest Kansas Avenue on reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a car. When they got there, they pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The owner of a parked car told KSNT News his SUV’s hood caught fire when it was hit after the crash. The motorcycle got in a crash with another moving car, which then hit the parked car.

Water around the crash site indicates the Topeka Fire Department put the parked car’s fire out.

The Topeka Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the area as emergency crews work the scene. Its officers have closed off Kansas Avenue between Southeast 14th Street and Southeast 15th as they investigate the crash further.

(KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

TPD said it is withholding the name of the motorcyclist killed until it notifies next of kin. The department did confirm the motorcyclist was a man.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details as they become available.