LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – After making a traffic stop, Lyon County Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit through four counties on Saturday.

Deputies were performing a traffic stop at 6:22 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 when the driver, Rebecca Estrada, 39, of Colorado, resisted arrest and fled the scene. The pursuit continued through Coffey, Osage, Franklin and Lyon counties.

The pursuit ended at the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa but a three and a half hour stand-off resulted. Once the stand-off ended, the Ottawa Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took Estrada into custody.

The following charges are pending through Franklin County:

Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement

other traffic charges

Other charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorneys Office: