Car chase ends with two in custody in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE CO. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol worked together in response to a domestic violence call that escalated into a car chase from Westmoreland to St. George.

The KHP was originally called in for support by the Sheriff’s Department in Pottawatomie County in locating a vehicle related to a domestic violence call. According to a KHP officer, they located the vehicle in Westmoreland and began a pursuit down highway 99.

One of the vehicle’s three occupants exited the car shortly after the chase began with a lot of yelling and arguing being reported by a nearby KHP officer.

The chase continued down dirt and gravel roads until the vehicle crossed highway 24, with no accidents being caused. The vehicle then entered St. George and hit a dead-end road in a residential area on Burr Oak Rd. The driver took off on foot while a female passenger stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The driver ended up in a subdivision in the east side of St. George where a deputy from Pottawatomie County spotted him before taking him into custody with the help of KHP officers.

The driver and the second female passenger are both in custody now with charges being handled separately: the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the charges related to the original domestic violence situation while the KHP is managing the charges related to the car chase.