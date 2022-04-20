TOPEKA (KSNT) – Deputies, police officers and troopers chased two men through north Topeka both on wheels and on foot Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted a red 1994 Mercury Cougar around 11 p.m. that had a mismatched temporary license plate near Northeast Meriden Road and Grantville Road. When the deputy tried to stop the Cougar, the sheriff’s office said the driver kept going.

The deputy started a chase going south through north Topeka. When the fleeing car hit railroad tracks, two of its tires deflated, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver and a passenger both got out of the car and ran away, and so the deputy called in help from the sheriff’s office, Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol to search the area. The KHP used an aircraft to eventually find the duo.

The sheriff’s office identified Zachary A. Ford, 22, of Topeka, as the driver, and said he already had a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was also arrested on the following charges:

Felony flee or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of methamphetamine

Displaying a license plate not assigned to that vehicle

The sheriff’s office also said that the passenger, Michael R. P. Wilkins, 29, of Topeka, had a felony warrant for his arrest, and was also charged with felony interference with law enforcement.