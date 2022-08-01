JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two cars were involved in a crash in Jackson County that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, on Monday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 2 p.m. on August 1 at 110th Road on U.S. Highway 75. A Buick Enclave was traveling North when it collided with a Subaru Outback that was traveling West.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency responders traveled to the crash site to help those who had been injured. Two occupants in the Enclave and the driver of the Outback were taken to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS. All three individuals had non-life–threatening injuries according to the Sheriff’s Office.