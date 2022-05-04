OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A car crash in Osage County has left a man with serious injuries on Tuesday.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the Osage County Fire District #4 and Emergency Medical Services were sent to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 12900 block of South Shawnee Heights Road near Overbrook. Crews found a van had left the road for unknown reasons and was overturned.

The driver, a 75-year-old man, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and is reportedly in critical condition. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.