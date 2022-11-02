RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was seriously injured during a car crash involving three vehicles in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday on Kansas Highway 18 eastbound about one mile west of Seth Child Road. All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18 when one of the vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler, moved into the right lane.

The second vehicle, an Infiniti G, was also in the right lane. It attempted to pass the Jeep on the left shoulder. The Infiniti lost control, hit the Jeep and then spun across the left lane and into the right lane, hitting a Sonic Chevrolet. The Infiniti left the south edge of K-18 and rolled before finally coming to a stop on its wheels facing north in the south ditch.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 66-year-old man from Junction City, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was listed as having a possible injury while the Jeep driver was uninjured.