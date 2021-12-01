Car crash on Kansas highway sends 1 to the hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has minor injuries after a crash involving three cars in Topeka on Wednesday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the accident occurred around 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 near mile marker 369 westbound on highway 24. A Dodge Grand Caravan had slowed down and was beginning to turn onto Frontage Road when another car rear-ended it. The Dodge then hit a Chevy S10 that was eastbound on Frontage Road.

The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.

