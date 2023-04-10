TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash at an intersection in West Topeka Monday morning.

Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch told KSNT 27 News that a car crash has been reported at the intersection of Southwest 21st St. and Southwest Bell Ave. Both Topeka police and firefighters are responding to the scene. The crash was first reported at 9:52 a.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the scene told KSNT 27 News that no one was taken to the hospital following the crash. The two drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A member of the TPD said witnesses were reporting that a white SUV was heading east on 21st St. when a truck ran the stop light going south on Belle Ave.

To keep up with traffic alerts in your area, use www.kandrive.com.