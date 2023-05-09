TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two vehicles were involved in a crash near Washburn Rural High School on Tuesday.

A KSNT 27 News reporter at the scene of the crash was told by law enforcement that an SUV failed to stop as it was turning onto 61st St. and struckt a suburban. The SUV was driven by a teenager while the suburban was being driven by a woman with her 4-year-old child in the back seat. All parties were cleared by medical personnel at the scene of the crash.

The crash area temporarily slowed traffic earlier in the afternoon. The area is open to motorists as of 4 p.m.