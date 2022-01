TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two cars have crashed in a head-on collision in Topeka on Tuesday night, shutting down Gage Blvd.

According to a KSNT reporter at the scene, two vehicles struck each other in a head-on collision near SW 11th St. and Gage Blvd., shutting down the road as emergency personnel respond to the situation.

No injuries have been reported at this time according to a Topeka Police Department spokesman.