TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a car crash at an intersection in South Topeka that sent one person to a local hospital.

KSNT spoke with an officer from the Topeka Police Department at the scene who said the crash occurred when one vehicle ran a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of 29th St. and SW Lincoln St. around 11 a.m.

An older woman involved in the crash has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.